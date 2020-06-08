By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pom Bear Original Crisps 19G

image 1 of Pom Bear Original Crisps 19G
£ 0.49
£2.58/100g

Offer

Each 19g pack contains
  • Energy398kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Teddy Shaped Potato Snack
  Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/PomBearUK
  • Pom-Bear has created these deliciously light & crispy potato snacks that simply melt in your mouth. These bear shaped snacks are great fun to eat and really yummy too!
  • All Pom-Bear snacks are cooked with sunflower oil. They are gluten free and contain no artificial colours or flavours.
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours and flavours
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 19G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Powder, Sunflower Oil (25%), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Spice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light.

Number of uses

19g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0282599 - (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail:
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.
  • Email via: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 19g Pack
Energy 2094kJ398kJ
-500kcal95kcal
Fat 25g4.8g
of which Saturates 2.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate 64g12g
of which Sugars 1.2g<0.5g
Fibre 1.7g<0.5g
Protein 3.3g0.6g
Salt 1.4g0.27g

