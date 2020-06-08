Pom Bear Original Crisps 19G
- Energy398kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.27g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ
Product Description
- Ready Salted Teddy Shaped Potato Snack
- Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/PomBearUK
- Pom-Bear has created these deliciously light & crispy potato snacks that simply melt in your mouth. These bear shaped snacks are great fun to eat and really yummy too!
- All Pom-Bear snacks are cooked with sunflower oil. They are gluten free and contain no artificial colours or flavours.
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours and flavours
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 19G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Powder, Sunflower Oil (25%), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Spice
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light.
Number of uses
19g pack = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- KP Snacks Limited,
- Freepost (LE6531),
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased:
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0282599 - (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail:
- Email via: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 19g Pack
|Energy
|2094kJ
|398kJ
|-
|500kcal
|95kcal
|Fat
|25g
|4.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|12g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.27g
