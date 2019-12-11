By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prymat Breadcrumbs 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Eggs, Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Mustard Seeds, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dark place.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie - Zdrój,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.pl

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of product:
Energy1581 kJ/373 kcal
Fat 1,4 g
of which saturates0,3 g
Carbohydrate77 g
of which sugars6,7 g
Protein12 g
Salt1,5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

