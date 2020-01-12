By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Durex Intense Vibrations

5(1)Write a review
Durex Intense Vibrations
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Vibrating Ring
  • Sensational vibrations for both of you
  • Features whisper-quiet operation
  • This product is for adults only & is not a contraceptive
  • Check out the full range on www.durex.com
  • - Durex Intense Vibrations is a vibrating ring designed to enhance pleasure and satisfaction for both partners during sex
  • - Stretchy and simple to use
  • - Up to 20 mins of stimulating vibrations
  • - Whisper quite for discretion
  • - Not a contraceptive
  • The Durex Intense Vibrations is specially designed to help make amazing sex a reality. Sitting at the base of the penis, the vibrating ring teases, tantalises and satisfies both you and your partner for up to 20 minutes where it will glance time and time again against the clitoris.
  • The Intense Vibrations can be enjoyed all over the body - explore by caressing the vibrating ring over her nipples or around the tip of his penis for added pleasure. Devices Made of body safe materials 1 Pulsing motor for a deep, powerful sensation. Whisper quiet for ultimate discretion and uninterrupted pleasure.
  • The Durex Intense Vibrations is not a contraceptive.
  • UK/DUX/0218/0005ak
  • Image [on front of pack] for illustration purposes only. Product supplied is white.
  • Battery included
  • Stimulating sensations
  • Love sex

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Use it with or without a condom.

Warnings

  • Warning: This product is for adults only. It is not a contraceptive. Please read the leaflet inside the pack carefully.

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product is for adults only. It is not a contraceptive. Please read the leaflet inside the pack carefully.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Orgasmic

5 stars

It certainly intensified my experience

Usually bought next

Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here