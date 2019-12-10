Dawtona Ogorki Kwaszone 900G

Too much salt for my taste
I usually buy Dawtona pickled Gherkins, but when they were not available, I tried these Dawtona Ogorki Kwaszone instead... I found them to be far too salty and soft.
Very tasty, crunchy dill pickles
Proper sour pickles (what we in the U.S. call "dill pickles") are difficult to find in the U.K. They should be refrigerated (otherwise they will be limp) so that they remain crisp, and they should have a strong vinegary/dill flavor. These Polish pickles fit the bill nicely. We are grateful to have found them at Tesco.
Taste exactly as they should, crunchy and sour.
Taste exactly as they should, crunchy and sour.
This product doesn't taste as intended - soured gh
This product doesn't taste as intended - soured gherkins. These gherkins are tasteless.