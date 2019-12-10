By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dawtona Ogorki Kwaszone 900G

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.89
£0.45/100g
100 g contains
  • Energy49 kJ 12 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Soured Gherkins in Brine.
  • Natural clouding of brine is not a product defect.
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Brine (Water, Salt), Spices

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best before date: see the lid.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie.

Return to

  • www.dawtona.pl

Drained weight

420g

Net Contents

900g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 49 kJ / 12 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates1,4 g
of which sugars 0 g
Fibre <0,5 g
Protein 1,0 g
Salt 1,3 g

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Too much salt for my taste

2 stars

I usually buy Dawtona pickled Gherkins, but when they were not available, I tried these Dawtona Ogorki Kwaszone instead... I found them to be far too salty and soft.

Very tasty, crunchy dill pickles

5 stars

Proper sour pickles (what we in the U.S. call "dill pickles") are difficult to find in the U.K. They should be refrigerated (otherwise they will be limp) so that they remain crisp, and they should have a strong vinegary/dill flavor. These Polish pickles fit the bill nicely. We are grateful to have found them at Tesco.

Taste exactly as they should, crunchy and sour.

5 stars

Taste exactly as they should, crunchy and sour.

This product doesn't taste as intended - soured gh

1 stars

This product doesn't taste as intended - soured gherkins. These gherkins are tasteless.

