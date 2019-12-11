Percol Fair Trade Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

Great coffee. Has a layer of cream once the water
Great coffee. Has a layer of cream once the water is added.
Best decaf ever tasted
If you want instant (horror)decaf coffee this is the one. Full of flavour the best instant on the market.
Instant Coffee (100%)
Store in a cool dry place.
Packed in EU
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
100g
