Percol Fair Trade Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

5(2)Write a review
Percol Fair Trade Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G
£ 3.70
£3.70/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Delicious Decaf Instant Coffee
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Delicious Decaf
  • Naturally decaffeinated, our Colombian coffee is bursting with flavour. It's well-rounded and velvety smooth with a caramel finish. So tasty, you'd never know it's decaf.
  • We Are Percol
  • We're a small bunch of coffee lovers who are passionate about bringing you the best tasting beans from around the world. We make sure the people and environments that grow this coffee are supported, respected and protected.
  • Fairtrade
  • Extraordinary coffee
  • Strength - 3
  • 100% Arabica
  • Natural & smooth
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Instant Coffee (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Making the Perfect Coffee
  • We recommend using one teaspoon of coffee per cup. If you like it a little stronger, add a little more. Pour in hot water just off the boil and stir. Finish with milk and sugar to taste.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • FBG Ltd.,
  • 9/10 Calico House,
  • London,
  • SW11 3TN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • FBG Ltd.,
  • 9/10 Calico House,
  • London,
  • SW11 3TN,
  • UK.
  • www.percol.co.uk

Net Contents

100g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great coffee. Has a layer of cream once the water

5 stars

Great coffee. Has a layer of cream once the water is added.

Best decaf ever tasted

5 stars

If you want instant (horror)decaf coffee this is the one. Full of flavour the best instant on the market.

