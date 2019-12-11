Schwartz Oregano 7G Jar

Excellent oregano!
This oregano is excellent quality - much more flavoursome than store brand oregano. I'd definitely repurchase over a store branded one!
A Useful Herb To Have In Your Cupboard
I love this product, it is basically so easy to use and yet adds flavour that lifts your meal. I use it on homemade pizzas, in pasta and have even sprinkled a bit on salads to add a peppery flavour. It lasts ages, as you only need to use it sparingly and is a welcome addition to your spice cupboard. “Schwartz have sent me (this product) for review, but all views are my own”