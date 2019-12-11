By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Dolce Gusto Gusto Mocha Coffee Pods 216G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Gusto Mocha Coffee Pods 216G
Product Description

  • Whole Milk Powder with Sugar, Cocoa and Soluble Coffee.
  • More information on:
  • www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • www.dolce-gusto.ie
  • Discover NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Mocha, a delicious cocoa beverage with a hint of coffee made with two capsules. An indulgent-tasting drink topped with a generous cocoa foam.
  • The box contains 16 capsules (8 cocoa capsules and 8 milk capsules) designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 8 mugs of Mocha.
  • Harmonious Combination of Cocoa and Coffee
  • Our talented coffee creators have combined delicious cocoa and a hint of Arabica coffee, with the creamy taste of milk to create a unique indulgent-tasting beverage.
  • Over 30 Coffee Creations
  • With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Mocha
  • A delicious cocoa beverage with a hint of coffee
  • Indulgent tasting drink topped with a generous cocoa foam
  • Made with two capsules
  • Pack size: 216g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (89.6%), Sugar (10.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Whole Milk Powder (32.0%), Sugar (31.6%), Cocoa (23.8%), Soluble Coffee (12.5%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Prepare
  • Simply slide the cocoa-coffee capsule first and then the milk capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your Mocha will be ready right away.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Name and address

  • UK Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
  • IRE Tel 00800 63785385
  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.
  • dolce-gusto.com

Net Contents

216g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer 220ml
Energy1858 kJ226 kJ501 kJ 6%*
-443 kcal54 kcal120 kcal
Fat19,1 g2,3 g5,1 g 7%*
of which saturates12,0 g1,5 g3,2 g 16%*
Carbohydrate45,8 g5,6 g12,4 g 5%*
of which sugars44,7 g5,5 g12,1 g 13%*
Fibre4,7 g0,6 g1,3 g -
Protein19,4 g2,4 g5,3 g 11%*
Salt0,60 g0,07 g0,07 g 3%*
*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

mocha

5 stars

a must for any coffee lovers

