Nescafe Dolce Gusto Gusto Mocha Coffee Pods 216G

mocha
a must for any coffee lovers
Whole Milk Powder (89.6%), Sugar (10.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Whole Milk Powder (32.0%), Sugar (31.6%), Cocoa (23.8%), Soluble Coffee (12.5%)
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Pack contains 6 portions
216g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per 220ml
|Energy
|1858 kJ
|226 kJ
|501 kJ 6%*
|-
|443 kcal
|54 kcal
|120 kcal
|Fat
|19,1 g
|2,3 g
|5,1 g 7%*
|of which saturates
|12,0 g
|1,5 g
|3,2 g 16%*
|Carbohydrate
|45,8 g
|5,6 g
|12,4 g 5%*
|of which sugars
|44,7 g
|5,5 g
|12,1 g 13%*
|Fibre
|4,7 g
|0,6 g
|1,3 g -
|Protein
|19,4 g
|2,4 g
|5,3 g 11%*
|Salt
|0,60 g
|0,07 g
|0,07 g 3%*
|*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
