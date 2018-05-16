Jakemans Throat And Chest 100G

Product Description
- Throat & Chest Aniseed and Eucalyptus Menthol Sweets
- Jakemans sweets are made with only the finest ingredients, carefully blended with menthol to obtain a unique mouthwatering and refreshing taste.
- The original and famous
- A delicious tasting menthol sweet made with only the finest ingredients
- Once tasted they will be your favourite soothing sweet
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Menthol Crystals, Aniseed Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Jakemans (Confectioners) Ltd.,
- Endeavour Way,
- Sutterton Enterprise Park,
- Sutterton,
- Boston,
- Lincs,
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied, please return the complete package to our consumer services manager stating when and where purchased.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|Energy:
|1709kJ/403kcal
|Fat:
|1.1g
|Of which saturates:
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate:
|97.7g
|Of which sugars:
|87.8g
|Protein, Salt - negligible amount
|-
