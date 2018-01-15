By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lever Arch Black

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great value

5 stars

Very reasonable price. As described. Just what I was looking for

Chaep and cheerful

3 stars

Files that are cheap and adequate for domestic use but probably not very durable in an office environment.

Smart and simple storage solution!

5 stars

The perfect size for storing paperwork, I chose the black shade, the gloss looks super smart on my shelves in my office, spilt a brew on one, wipes clean easily with no marks, absolute bargain, happy customer, thanks Tesco!

VERY GOOD VALUE

5 stars

I bought several of these and they are as good as items 4 times the price

Serviceable at excellent price!

4 stars

Files are excellent value for students, no issues so far!

Sturdy file

5 stars

Good capacity folder ,easy to lever open and close.No sharp edges, clips together well.

Amazing value quality product

5 stars

As the title says this is a great quality product and an amazing value price, ideal for home office or work office. Had a few of these folders in the past from brand names and they have never been upto much and cost a bomb but this Tesco branded folder is great quality and for a fraction of the price!.

its worth your money

4 stars

I bought this lever and I am pleased with it, however if you want be sure what you like to buy, go to the store and check the product because sometimes there are some harsh surprises.

Exactly what it says on the tin!

5 stars

I bought a few of these and I have to say they are good quality, and does what it needs to do... ...hold paper. I mean you would have to be a rubbish company to mess that up!

