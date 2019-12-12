By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausages 300G

3.5(17)Write a review
Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausages 300G

Rest of shelf

2 grilled sausages contain:
  • Energy617kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (grilled as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Vegetarian Sausages Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein.
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Outrageously succulent
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 0.3kg
  High protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (64%), Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Palm Oil, Seasoning (Sulphites) (Dextrose, Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour: Red Iron Oxide), Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Tomato Purée, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 sausages. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill and wire rack to a moderate heat. Place sausages on the wire rack and grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas Mark 4. Place sausages onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15 minutes, turning occasionally.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled as per instructions) per 100g(grilled as per instructions) per 2 sausages
Energy kJ671617
Energy kcal160141
Fat 5.4g5.0g
(of which saturates)1.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate 7.5g6.9g
(of which sugars)1.5g1.3g
Fibre 5.0g4.6g
Protein 17.9g16.4g
Salt 1.6g1.5g
Pack contains 3 servings--

17 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible tasteless Greasy

2 stars

Tried these few times as you stopped selling your own make Lincolnshire Vegetarian style sausages which were fantastic,very tasty & cooked well did not shrink. These however are tasteless my husband & I have tried to like them for few weeks but will be stopping buying them. PLEASE PLEASE bring back your own make Lincolnshire Veg sausages.

Best sausages out there

4 stars

These sausages are the best vegan alternative to sausages. Sausages are the thing I most struggled to give up when transitioning to vegan but these are a great alternative. Unfortunately I could only give 4 stars due to them containing palm oil.

taste was great. need to cook in medium heat about

5 stars

taste was great. need to cook in medium heat about 15 minutes.

Pretty good

4 stars

Much better than the burgers. Not too bad at all.

A bit tastrless could do with mpre spice

2 stars

A bit tastrless could do with mpre spice

Very greasy and tasteless veggie sausages.

1 stars

Very greasy and tasteless sausages. I don't recommend these.

first time we have purchase vegetarian sausages tr

5 stars

first time we have purchase vegetarian sausages trying cut down on meat already order some more very pleased

Reverse quickly.

1 stars

These are absolutely vile. Anyone that states they taste "just like meat" is either not a meat eater or is on some form of hallucinogen.

Actually taste better than real/meat sausages and

5 stars

Actually taste better than real/meat sausages and will cook quickly.

Contain palm oil

2 stars

These are tasty, and I used to buy them regularly until I realised they contain palm oil. Now, I buy Linda McCartney onion and rosemary or Lincolnshire sausages instead, as they are palm-oil free.

1-10 of 17 reviews

