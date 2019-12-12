Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausages 300G

Horrible tasteless Greasy
Tried these few times as you stopped selling your own make Lincolnshire Vegetarian style sausages which were fantastic,very tasty & cooked well did not shrink. These however are tasteless my husband & I have tried to like them for few weeks but will be stopping buying them. PLEASE PLEASE bring back your own make Lincolnshire Veg sausages.
Best sausages out there
These sausages are the best vegan alternative to sausages. Sausages are the thing I most struggled to give up when transitioning to vegan but these are a great alternative. Unfortunately I could only give 4 stars due to them containing palm oil.
taste was great. need to cook in medium heat about 15 minutes.
Pretty good
Much better than the burgers. Not too bad at all.
A bit tastrless could do with mpre spice
Very greasy and tasteless sausages. I don't recommend these.
first time we have purchase vegetarian sausages trying cut down on meat already order some more very pleased
Reverse quickly.
These are absolutely vile. Anyone that states they taste "just like meat" is either not a meat eater or is on some form of hallucinogen.
Actually taste better than real/meat sausages and will cook quickly.
Contain palm oil
These are tasty, and I used to buy them regularly until I realised they contain palm oil. Now, I buy Linda McCartney onion and rosemary or Lincolnshire sausages instead, as they are palm-oil free.