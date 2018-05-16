By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Counter Raw Half Shell King Scallops

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Counter Raw Half Shell King Scallops
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Raw half shell scallop (Pecten maximus), roe on, defrosted.
  • A hand prepared roe on king scallop. Presented in the half shell. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

Scallop (Mollusc) (100%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mollusc

Produce of

Wild caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – English Channel the NE Atlantic – Bristol Channel the NE Atlantic – Celtic Sea Dredges

Number of uses

1 piece Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains shell
  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy483kJ / 114kcal169kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.3g0.5g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.4g1.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.2g7.8g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Contains shell Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here