Staedtler Noris Pencils Assorted 5 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Staedtler Noris Pencils Assorted 5 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

Product Description

  • Noris Graded Pencils
  • 5 grades of high quality pencils, 2B, B, HB, H & 2H
  • Graphic lead pencils
  • Made of PEFC accredited wood
  • STAEDTLER NORIS PENCILS ASSORT 5 PK
  • Efficient for ecology
  • Certified wood pencils
  • High quality pencils
  • Unbelievably break-resistant
  • Easy to erase and sharpen
  • Wood from certified, sustainably managed forests

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

Net Contents

5 x Pencils

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

mixed pack

5 stars

Excellent pack for my daughter to start high school with, quick delivery to store.

