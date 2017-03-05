By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Triplus Fineliners 20 Pack

£ 15.00
  • Triplus Fineliner 20 Brilliant Colours
  • Water-based ink that will wash out of most textiles
  • Can be left uncapped for days without drying-up
  • In a stand-up Staedtler® desktop box for safe keeping
  • ISO 11540 *ISO 554
  • Triplus mix & match
  • Fineliner in ergonomic triangular shape for relaxed and easy writing

Made in Germany

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

20 x Fineliners

Great colours

5 stars

These fineliners are great! There's a good selection of colours and they write smoothly. I've used them for lots of artwork so far with great results

Great pack of different colours

5 stars

Lovely colours, great for writing with or colouring in.

Perfect!

5 stars

These are great for using in adult colouring books. Good, strong colours.

Great!

5 stars

I bought these a month ago. I use them nearly every day for my adult colouring book, THE SECRET GARDEN. The range of colours is superb.

Triplus Fineliners

3 stars

The product when we got them were brilliant. Our Granddaughter will be well pleased with them at Xmas.

fantastic colour range

5 stars

I have brought three of these through Tesco, each purchase has been easy, whether in store or over the internet. The pen sets have been great to use, the cover acts as an easel holding the pens, the range of colours are brilliant, both my children and grandchildren love using them for colouring and the results are fantastic.

Great pens

5 stars

Very happy with these pens great for colouring and writing

Good quality pens

5 stars

Purchased for my wife to use in her colouring books. She is happy with the fine detail as well as the range of colours available in the pack of 20.

Great pens

5 stars

I have bought these for my granddaughter for school, they come in a great pack which fold open to stand up. A great range of colours

Perfect for adult colouring

5 stars

I bought these to use with an adult colouring book I got for my birthday. They're perfect for it and don't show through on the other side of the page either.

