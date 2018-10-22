By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Staedtler Thin Whiteboard Markers 4 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Staedtler Thin Whiteboard Markers 4 Pack
£ 4.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Board / Whiteboard Marker
  • Dry wipe-off without residue on whiteboards and smooth surfaces
  • Set of 4 in red, green, blue and black
  • Fine line nib with 1.0mm line width
  • Can be left uncapped for 8 hours without drying up. Can be dry-wiped from whiteboards and surfaces like glass and porcelain without leaving a trace.
  • 1.0mm
  • ISO 554
  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236
  • ISO 11540
  • High performance
  • 8 h cap-off
  • Dry wipe

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

Net Contents

4 x Markers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor product.

1 stars

Lasted two days.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wipe-Clean Board Marker Brights 8 Pack

£ 4.00
£0.50/each

Berol Whiteboard Markers 4 Pack

£ 5.00
£1.25/each

Tesco A4 Punch Pockets 50 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.04/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here