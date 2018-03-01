We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Pilot Frixion Asstd 3 Pack

Pilot Frixion Asstd 3 Pack

4.7(26)
Write a review

£7.00

£2.33/each

Pilot Frixion Asstd 3 PackNever cross out again- write, FriXion it, re-write3x FriXion erasable pens (1 black, 1 blue, 1 red)Ideal for studentsJoin us on:https://www.facebook.com/pilotpenuk
NEVER cross out again with FRIXION BALL, the ORIGINAL erasable pen from Pilot!Pilot's best-selling rollerball allows you to cleanly write, delete (FriXion It) and rewrite - all with the same pen. Simply rub out your mistakes with the eraser stud and watch the ink disappear as if by magic!
Unique gel ink responds to the heat generated by rubbing out allowing you to write over your mistake immediately with the same penIt has never been easier to be green with Pilot FriXion pens! Now refillable so you can be kind to the environment!0.7mm tip gives a 0.35mm medium line

Net Contents

3 x Erasable Pens

Preparation and Usage

Do not expose to extreme temperatures (-10°C ; +60°C).Do not use on official documents.

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here