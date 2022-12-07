Tesco Tealights 100 Pack

Rubbish - burn time less than 1 hour
Complete waste of money. The depth of them is really small compared to other brands. Packaging states the burn time is 3.5 hours but these lasted for less than one hour. Could easily get through the whole pack in one day.
Burns for over 3 hours
HI, Although they are small, you do get a lot for your money compared to other shops selling larger ones. One candle burned for just over 3 hours which was perfect for my wax melt.
Despite all the bad reviews I’ve not personally ha
Despite all the bad reviews I’ve not personally had any trouble with these - they’ve been burning for the full suggested 3.5hrs with a big enough flame to melt my wax burner. I like that the shorter burn time offers a bit more safety if accidentally left alight than an 8hr burn time
Waste of time and money
Bought these in case of emergency and tested them to see what they are like They are almost a complete waste of space and waste of money Light they throw off is almost none existent due to the flame on them being a few millimeters tall at most Sometimes they go out on their own due to how small the flame is, and you have to relight them Out of all the ones tested so far there is only 1 - 2 % of them that was alright / usable 98 - 99 % of them was worthless In fact tall they are good for is for melting down and using the wax for something else
Zero stars absolute rubbish!
Not even worth one star! Worst tea lights ever, can't believe that even with all the bad reviews that Tesco don't look to improve them. Burn for about an hour if you're lucky with just the wax down the centre burning leaving more wax around the edges left unburnt than is actually burnt, what a waste!
WASTE OF MONEY!
USELESS! Some burnt out in less than 1 hour. Another try with 4 more and they did not last much longer. Waste of money. NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE.
Nope. Spend a little extra on better candles!
Would never buy again. Pointlessly short duration, you’re much better off spending a little extra and getting candles that can last for hours.
Burns as the time stated
Reliable and good value for money
Waste of money
Worst tealights I’ve ever bought, tiny flame burns down to nothing more than a red dot - no good whatsoever
Waste of money, terrible.
Terrible tealights, waste of money. Tiny little flame that lasted an hour, would not buy again, in fact these will go in the bin. Worst tealights I have ever bought.