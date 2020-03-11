By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lacoste Touch Of Pink Eau De Toilette Spray 30Ml

5(9)Write a review
Lacoste Touch Of Pink Eau De Toilette Spray 30Ml
£ 24.00
£80.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Youthful & sensual fragrance for women
  • Accords of blood orange, peach, jasmine & creamy vanilla
  • 30ml eau de toilette spray
  • Become touched by the mysterious, oriental combination of soft, spicy and sweet fragrances to create an essence of pure sensuality. Fresh floral scents give a naturally feminine edge to the fragrance, this is contrasted by the intense musk of vanilla and sandalwood. Hints of jasmine and even orange can be detected in Lacoste's Touch of Pink for a gentle, subtle concoction to soothe even the bitterest senses.
  • Pack size: 30ML

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good deal for the price

5 stars

Got this as a birthday gift for a friend . Purchased online and collected from store . Smooth experience

lovely perfume

5 stars

Bought this perfume for my daughter online, order and delivery process are straight forward, my daughter loves her perfume

in the pink

5 stars

Bought 3 of these as xmas gifts at great price and no hassle with click and collect

Lovely fresh fragrance

5 stars

I purchased this a few weeks ago, love the smell, fresh and summery.

Lacoste.....Touch of pink

4 stars

I bought this for the wife for Christmas and its February now and still married

Simple but elegant packaging

5 stars

Purchased as a Christmas gift for my daughter who has had it before. Great price, scent lasts for long on the skin and is subtle.

excellent value

5 stars

A lovely fresh light fragrance, would suit any age.

Yum!

4 stars

Lovely scent, smells great.

Gorgeous

5 stars

fresh, floral, long lasting fragrance which i adore

