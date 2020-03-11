Lacoste Touch Of Pink Eau De Toilette Spray 30Ml

Good deal for the price
Got this as a birthday gift for a friend . Purchased online and collected from store . Smooth experience
lovely perfume
Bought this perfume for my daughter online, order and delivery process are straight forward, my daughter loves her perfume
in the pink
Bought 3 of these as xmas gifts at great price and no hassle with click and collect
Lovely fresh fragrance
I purchased this a few weeks ago, love the smell, fresh and summery.
Lacoste.....Touch of pink
I bought this for the wife for Christmas and its February now and still married
Simple but elegant packaging
Purchased as a Christmas gift for my daughter who has had it before. Great price, scent lasts for long on the skin and is subtle.
excellent value
A lovely fresh light fragrance, would suit any age.
Yum!
Lovely scent, smells great.
Gorgeous
fresh, floral, long lasting fragrance which i adore