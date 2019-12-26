By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.30/100g

1/3 = 1 Portion
  • Energy559 kJ 134 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal)

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • All of the designs have been created by children who have entered the design your own egghead national competition
  • A fun Cadbury Easter chocolate egg in four different designs with no box so no waste!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 77g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 x 25 g portions per egg

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

77g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per 25 g:
Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal)559 kJ (134 kcal)
Fat 30 g7.6 g
of which Saturates 18 g4.6 g
Carbohydrate 57 g14 g
of which Sugars 56 g14 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g
Protein 7.3 g1.8 g
Salt 0.24 g0.06 g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

