Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0.5% 500Ml

Best alcohol free beer!
Quite new to the alcohol free community and have tried a few alcohol free beers and ales over the last couple of months. I have to say this is the best one so far. Has a nice taste and certainly wouldn't think it was alcohol free. Will be buying more of this especially leading up to Christmas.
Great tasting alcohol free beer!
As a fan of traditional ales I had little hope when I first tried alcohol free erdinger. How wrong I was, you would never know it really is just like the real thing (just without the hangover!) Happy days!