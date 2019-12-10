By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0.5% 500Ml
£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wheat beer
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important!
  • Erdinger Alkoholfrei is brewed under the strict Bavarian Purity Law, which means it is made from only high quality, natural ingredients. The isotonic thirst quencher with the inimitable refreshing taste provides the body with essential nutrients. Folic acid and vitamin B12 reduce fatigue and support the immune system, B12 also promotes energy-yielding metabolism. Just one bottle (0.5l) per day contributes to a healthy nutrition.
  • Not alcohol free for the purposes of UK Food Law.
  • Refreshing isotonic drink
  • Vitamin-rich
  • Reduced calories
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • B12 also promotes energy-yielding metabolism
  • Folic acid and vitamin B12 reduce fatigue and support the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Malt, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast, Carbon Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

0.2

ABV

0.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Privatbrauerei Erdinger Weissbräu Werner Brombach GmbH,
  • Lange Zeile 1+3,
  • D-85435 Erding,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.erdinger-alkoholfrei.de

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml500 ml = 1 serving/Portion
Energy 107 kJ / 25 kcal535 kJ / 125 kcal
Fat <0.1 g<0.1 g
- of which saturated<0.1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate 5.3 g26.5 g
- of which sugars 3.6 g18 g
Protein 0.4 g2,0 g
Salt 1.3 mg6.5 mg
Folic acid 20 µg (10%*)100 µg (50%*)
Vitamin B12 0.13 µg (5.2%*)0.65 µg (26%*)
Polyphenols30 mg150 mg
*of the recommended daily allowance --

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best alcohol free beer!

5 stars

Quite new to the alcohol free community and have tried a few alcohol free beers and ales over the last couple of months. I have to say this is the best one so far. Has a nice taste and certainly wouldn't think it was alcohol free. Will be buying more of this especially leading up to Christmas.

Great tasting alcohol free beer!

5 stars

As a fan of traditional ales I had little hope when I first tried alcohol free erdinger. How wrong I was, you would never know it really is just like the real thing (just without the hangover!) Happy days!

