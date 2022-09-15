We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Loctite Liquid 10G

Loctite Liquid 10G

5(1)
Loctite Liquid 10G
Looking for a strong adhesive without the mess? Loctite Precision Max is the perfect glue for you!This convenient repair glue with its extra-long nozzle is especially suited for precise applications on hard-to-reach surfaces. Providing instant strength, transparent drying technology and an anti-clog cap. Loctite Precision Max ensures durable, long-lasting and invisible repairs with an accurate delivery. Easy-to-use and practical, this transparent glue works on a variety of materials from wood to rubber, plastic* and more – it even works as a leather glue. This instant glue not only withstands heavy loads but is also shock-resistant and serves as a waterproof glue and a heatproof glue, proving reliable for a huge range of requirements and users.When you are ready to glue, ensure the surfaces you want to bond are clean, dry and close-fitting. Lightly dampen porous surfaces. Simply remove the cap and apply a small quantity of the liquid glue to one surface, press both surfaces together immediately and hold them in place until the bond sets. Easy!Product Benefits at a Glance:• For precise applications even on hard to reach places• Anti-clog cap & extra-long, precise nozzle• Instant strength in a drop• Dries transparent for invisible repairs• Multi-material: metal, china, rubber, wood, plastic* etc.• Water, dishwasher, shock & temperature resistant• Technology: Cyanoacrylate liquid formula• Colour: Transparent• Format: 1 x 10g Bottle.*(except PE/PP)
Loctite provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand for consumers with households super glues, adhesives, epoxies and many more.
Card 100% recycledBlister - RecycleCard - Recycle
Functional design to get to the hard to reach places - this strong glue is specially designed for accuracy with an extra-long nozzle for precise applications and even for hard to reach places.Strong Bonding - with instant strength in a single drop, Loctite Precision superglue combines cyanoacrylate technology to ensure durability whilst drying transparently.Multi Material glue – this glue is suitable for various materials such as china or rubber and can also be used as a wood glue, metal glue or plastic* glue *(except PE, PP)

Net Contents

10g

Preparation and Usage

How to use:1. Ensure the surfaces to be bonded are clean and close fitting. Lightly dampen absorbent surfaces, e.g. broken china.2. Carefully remove cap. Apply a small quantity to one surface only, immediately press both parts firmly together and hold for 30 secs, then leave undisturbed for at least 10 mins.3. Replace cap immediately.Tip: Clean nozzle with tissue soaked in nail varnish remover (or acetone).Bonded skin: Peel apart using soap, hot water and blunt edge, e.g. teaspoon handle.

