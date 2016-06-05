By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uniball 157 Eye Rollerball Black 2 Pack

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Uniball 157 Eye Rollerball Black 2 Pack
£ 4.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • More at uniball.co.uk
  • Say hello to the Eye, the iconic classic from our Essential range. Pens designed for reliable writing performance every single day.
  • 0.7mm
  • Pen exceeds British Standard BS7272.
  • Fine
  • Fade proof
  • Water resistant
  • Plastic free packaging
  • Smooth rollerball nib
  • Consistent ink flow
  • Ink barrel window

Information

Produce of

Proudly made in Japan

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.

Name and address

  • Mitsubishi Pencil Company,
  • Unit 3,
  • Murdoch Court,
  • Knowlhill,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK5 8GH.

Return to

  • Mitsubishi Pencil Company,
  • Unit 3,
  • Murdoch Court,
  • Knowlhill,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK5 8GH.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

2 x Pens

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for money

5 stars

I bought this almost a month ago. The tracking of my shipment was excellent, I received SMS when it was ready for collection. The staff at my local tesco were very helpful & polite. Needless to say that uniball products are excellent..

Smooth and Accurate Pen

5 stars

A great pen that gives the very best writing experience. It is smooth, accurate traces the things you want to write and is good value.

Great pens, great value!

5 stars

These great pens are perfect for fine writing and work really well in terms of ink flow. Coupled with a great price, they are really worth trying.

Good all round pens

5 stars

Great value all round drawing pens which I use in my art.

