Uniball 157 Eye Rollerball Black 2 Pack

Good value for money
I bought this almost a month ago. The tracking of my shipment was excellent, I received SMS when it was ready for collection. The staff at my local tesco were very helpful & polite. Needless to say that uniball products are excellent..
Smooth and Accurate Pen
A great pen that gives the very best writing experience. It is smooth, accurate traces the things you want to write and is good value.
Great pens, great value!
These great pens are perfect for fine writing and work really well in terms of ink flow. Coupled with a great price, they are really worth trying.
Good all round pens
Great value all round drawing pens which I use in my art.