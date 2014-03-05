Nelsons Rescue Remedy Night 10Ml
Product Description
- Rescue Night® Drops, Flower Essences in a glycerine solution.
- Rescue Night® combines the five original flower essences discovered by Dr Bach in 1930 plus the Bach™ essence White Chestnut, which has been used to help switch off the mind from unwanted repetitive thoughts. These flower essences combine to help you enjoy a natural night's sleep.
- Bach flower essences for a natural night's sleep
- Alcohol free
- Suitable for the whole family including vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerine, Water and Flower Essences Helianthemum Nummularium, Clematis Vitalba, Impatiens Glandulifera, Prunus Cerasifera, Ornithogalum Umbellatum (Rescue®) and Aesculus Hippocastanum
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.For best before end see bottom of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- To use: put 4 drops directly on the tongue.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- If seal is broken, do not use.
Name and address
- Bach Flower Remedies Ltd,
- London,
- SW19 8UH,
- UK.
Net Contents
10ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1472 kJ / 346 kcal
|Carbohydrate
|80g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|Of which polyols
|80g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
Safety information
