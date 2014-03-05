Wellman 50+ 30S
Product Description
- Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for men aged 50 & above
- UK's No1 for Men*
- *UK's No1 men's supplement brand.
- Expert support designed for men over 50
- Wellman® 50+ has been designed to help safeguard the nutritional needs of men aged 50 and above. A comprehensive range of nutrients and trace elements to support key areas of health including:
- Active Lifestyle & Immune System Support: Thiamin (vitamin B1), copper and iron contribute to normal energy release. Plus zinc, selenium and vitamin D which contribute to normal immune system function.
- Heart & Circulation: Vitamin B1 contributes to normal heart function. Vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism and normal red blood cell formation.
- Male Health: Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity. The comprehensive formula includes zinc which contributes to normal testosterone levels in the blood.
- With Vit. D
- Wellman® 50+ provides 15µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett, OBE, PhD, DSc, (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London
- Over 30 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- With iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Zinc Sulphate, Phosphatidylcholine (from Soya), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), L-Arginine, Silicon Dioxide, L-Methionine, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin A (Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Maltodextrin, Starch, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Lutein & Zeaxanthin Esters (Carriers: Sugar, Gum Acacia, Cellulose, Antioxidants: Natural Vitamin E & Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin, Siberian Ginseng Extract, L-Glutathione, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
- Directions
- One Tablet Per Day with Your Main Meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.wellman.co.uk
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to
|20 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|2 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|10 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|L-Arginine
|20 mg
|-
|L-Methionine
|20 mg
|-
|Lutein Esters
|2 mg
|-
|Phosphatidylcholine
|10 mg
|-
|L-Glutathione
|5 mg
|-
|Silicon
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|3.25 mg
|-
|P.A.B.A
|10 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (2666 IU)
|800 µg RE
|100
|Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU)
|15 µg
|300
|Vitamin E
|12 mg α-TE
|100
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|14 mg
|1273
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin Vitamin B3)
|36 mg NE
|225
|Vitamin B6
|9 mg
|643
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|10 mg
|167
|Iron
|6 mg
|43
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Chromium
|75 µg
|188
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
