Wellwoman 50+ 30S

Wellwoman 50+ 30S
Product Description

  • Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for women aged 50 & above
  • Wellwoman Supports Wellbeing of Women
  • For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
  • Food Supplement
  • Intelligent nutrition™ for women over 50
  • Wellwoman® 50+ has been designed to help safeguard the special nutritional needs of women aged 50 and above. A comprehensive range of nutrients and trace elements to support key areas of health including:
  • Brain & Nervous System
  • Vitamins B6, B12, biotin and vitamin C contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system, combined with pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performance.
  • Heart & Circulation
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of the heart. Folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to the normal blood cell formation.
  • Active Lifestyle
  • Vitamins B6 and B12, copper and iron contribute to normal energy release. Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails, plus selenium and vitamin D which contribute to normal function of the immune system.
  • Normal Vision
  • The comprehensive formula includes zinc and riboflavin (vit. B2) which contribute to the maintenance of normal vision.
  • With 10µg Vit. D the level recommended by the UK Department of Health
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
  • UK's No1 for women*
  • *UK's No1 women's supplements brand
  • About Vitabiotics
  • Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition.
  • Prof. Arnold Beckett
  • OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010)
  • Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years
  • Professor Emeritus, University of London

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

  • 26 nutrients
  • To help maintain health & vitality
  • Vitamin B6, pantothenic acid & iron contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • No preservatives, yeast or lactose
  • Wellwoman is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vitamins B6, B12, biotin and vitamin C contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system, combined with pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performance
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to the normal function of the heart
  • Folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to the normal blood cell formation
  • Vitamins B6 and B12, copper and iron contribute to normal energy release
  • Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails, plus selenium and vitamin D which contribute to normal function of the immune system
  • The comprehensive formula includes zinc and riboflavin (vit. B2) which contribute to the maintenance of normal vision

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylcellulose, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin], Glycerin), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Phosphatidylcholine (Lecithin, Soya), Ferrous Fumarate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Green Tea Extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Lutein Esters, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Sodium Selenate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One Tablet Per Day with your Main Meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
  • Not to be taken on an empty stomach.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV†
Lutein Esters2 mg-
Green Tea Extract20 mg-
Co-enzyme Q102 mg-
L-Carnitine10 mg-
Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)20 mg-
Phosphatidylcholine10 mg-
Citrus Bioflavonoids10 mg-
Betacarotene2 mg-
Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)10 µg200
Vitamin E 15 mg α-TE125
Vitamin C 60 mg75
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 14 mg1273
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 4 mg286
Niacin (Vitamin B3)30 mg NE188
Vitamin B6 10 mg714
Folic Acid 200 µg100
Vitamin B12 5 µg200
Biotin 50 µg100
Pantothenic Acid 6 mg100
Magnesium 60 mg16
Iron 10 mg71
Zinc 15 mg150
Copper 1000 µg100
Manganese 0.5 mg25
Selenium 120 µg218
Chromium 75 µg188
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.

