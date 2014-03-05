Wellwoman 50+ 30S

Excellent
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylcellulose, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin], Glycerin), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Phosphatidylcholine (Lecithin, Soya), Ferrous Fumarate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Green Tea Extract, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Lutein Esters, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Sodium Selenate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Lutein Esters
|2 mg
|-
|Green Tea Extract
|20 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|2 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|10 mg
|-
|Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)
|20 mg
|-
|Phosphatidylcholine
|10 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|15 mg α-TE
|125
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|14 mg
|1273
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|30 mg NE
|188
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|5 µg
|200
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|60 mg
|16
|Iron
|10 mg
|71
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|120 µg
|218
|Chromium
|75 µg
|188
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
