Whole Earth Organic Smooth Peanut Butter 340G

Product Description
- Smooth Organic Peanut Butter with No Added Sugar
- British triathlon official supplier
- Certified Carbon Neutral® company
- Absolutely no added sugar*
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Organic
- Made with natural ingredients
- A source of fibre and protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Organic Peanuts (91%), Organic Sustainable Palm Oil, Sea Salt†, †Approved non organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by the best before date. Do not refrigerate.Best before date - see base of jar.
Produce of
Made in the UK with ingredients from various countries
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2603 kJ
|-
|628 kcal
|Fat
|51.2g
|of which saturates
|13.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|Protein
|25.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
