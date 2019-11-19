Finest All Butter Croissant 4 Pack

Yummy!
Very tasty and pleased with inner card packaging.
No more finest
We used to love it but now the quality has gone down and most of the time we buy it is not fresh
Not good.
Although these do say best on day of purchase I didn't expect rock hard on day after purchase, but they were. I buy croissants often and find the alternative pack of finest ones to feel much fresher. Really these were just a waste of good jam.
Wonderful when heated in the oven for crunchiness
This is a fantastic product when heated up in the oven. Tastes like in France.
overcooked and stale on arrival
Too dry and small
Tescos have stopped doing their French Croissent for some reason which were larger and moister. These are much dryer and less tasty.
Dry
Really dry
Beautiful when Fresh otherwise unpleasant.
Last couple of deliveries the croissants have been stale.