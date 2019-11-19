By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest All Butter Croissant 4 Pack

2.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Finest All Butter Croissant 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each
One croissant
  • Energy1312kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1822kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • All butter croissant made with butter churned in France.
  • Deliciously soft and light flaky layers, made with butter churned in France.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk) (28%), Sugar, Yeast, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croissant (72g)
Energy1822kJ / 437kcal1312kJ / 314kcal
Fat26.4g19.0g
Saturates16.9g12.2g
Carbohydrate40.4g29.1g
Sugars6.5g4.7g
Fibre1.7g1.2g
Protein8.5g6.1g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!

5 stars

Very tasty and pleased with inner card packaging.

No more finest

3 stars

We used to love it but now the quality has gone down and most of the time we buy it is not fresh

Not good.

2 stars

Although these do say best on day of purchase I didn't expect rock hard on day after purchase, but they were. I buy croissants often and find the alternative pack of finest ones to feel much fresher. Really these were just a waste of good jam.

Wonderful when heated in the oven for crunchiness

5 stars

This is a fantastic product when heated up in the oven. Tastes like in France.

overcooked and stale on arrival

1 stars

overcooked and stale on arrival

Too dry and small

2 stars

Tescos have stopped doing their French Croissent for some reason which were larger and moister. These are much dryer and less tasty.

Dry

1 stars

Really dry

Beautiful when Fresh otherwise unpleasant.

2 stars

Last couple of deliveries the croissants have been stale.

