Princes Beef Paste 75G

Product Description
- Beef Paste with Minced Chicken
- High in protein
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (35%), Water, Chicken (33%), Soya Protein Concentrate, Beef Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap or Shoulder of Jar
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|912kJ/220kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|Of which saturates
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|Of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|14.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
