A Bartlett Rooster Potatoes 2Kg Pack

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • For potato inspiration visit...
  • www.albertbartlett.co.uk
  • Or get social...
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Check the name on the front of this bag and find out more about the former on our website.
  • Love Food hate waste
  • Around 200 days of care go into cultivating these delicious Albert Bartlett Rooster Potatoes. Natural products will vary in size and shape - but they are still fine to eat. Simply cut off any shoots or eyes before cooking.
  • A family business established in 1948, we continue to provide great tasting produce for your family at home. We have used our expertise to select potatoes of the finest quality for you, and we are proud to partner with our group of growers that stretches from Inverness to Cornwall. We don't compromise in any aspect of taste and quality. This means you can provide your family with fresh, tasty produce that is trusted by some of the UK's top rated chefs.
  • Discover the Range
  • Try our other delicious potatoes such as the creamy Elfe or the nutty Apache.
  • Great potatoes for boiling, baking, mashing & roasting
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Storage

Potatoes bruise easily, so handle them with care. To keep them fresher for longer, store your potatoes in a cool, dry, dark place.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: 1 Peel and cut into even pieces.
2 Place in a pan of cold water.
3 Bring to the boil and then gently simmer until tender (20-25 minutes).
Tip
Try steaming instead of boiling - it keeps in more flavour.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Preheat oven to 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas Mark 7.
2 Place baking tray in oven to pre-heat.
3 Peel Rooster potatoes and chop into evenly sized pieces.
4 Place pieces into a large saucepan of cold water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 mins.
5 Drain well and toss back into the pan to roughen the edges. Leave in the saucepan.
6 Add 1 tbsp oil and stir through to coat roughened potatoes.
7 Place coated potatoes on pre-heated baking tray in oven for 25-35 minutes or until golden. Turn occasionally.
Tip
There's no need to peel! Just wash the potatoes and cook them as normal. This reduces food waste, plus the skin tastes delicious.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash potatoes before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Albert Bartlett®,
  • New Monkland,
  • 251 Stirling Road,
  • Airdrie,
  • ML6 7SP.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPeeled Potatoes Boiled in Unsalted Water Per 100gPeeled Potatoes Boiled in Unsalted Water Per 175g portion%RI provided per 175g portionRI*
Energy kJ31755478400
Energy kcal7513162000
Fat (g)0.10.270
- of which saturates (g)<0.01<0.120
Carbohydrates (g)162812260
- of which sugars (g)0.81.3290
- of which starch (g)1527
Fibre (g)1.62.8
Protein (g)1.83.1750
Salt (g)<0.01<0.016
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
Pack contains 10 servings----

Safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Please bring them back.

5 stars

These are the best potatoes ever. Consistently a very good all round potato unlike others that can vary greatly even the well known ones. They may be more expensive but worth it as they are always edible so no waste. Please Tesco restock them.

The ONLY potato we buy

5 stars

These are the business! Absolutely the best potato for mashing. Lovely dry texture. Excellent for mince & tatties..

Disappointed.

1 stars

Very disappointed. Used these potatoes a few years ago and were fine. Bought a bag with my last shop and the majority of them were bad on the inside and could not be used. Check before bagging Albert, waste of money.

BLACK FLESH

1 stars

BLACK ON PEELING AND CONTINUED TO BE BLACK THROUGHOUT

Pleased to see them back on your shelves.

5 stars

So pleased you have got Albert Bartlett potatoes again, I used to buy them from you regularly, they are really good potatoes, they can be used for anything, roasted, steamed, mashed, anything at all, I hope you keep them in stock from now on.

oiyl give it five, very good all rounder even bak

5 stars

oiyl give it five, very good all rounder even baked em in my halogen oven after cooking in my pressure cooker for six mins.great.

Best potato ever. Never a bad one

5 stars

Best potato ever. Never a bad one

