A Bartlett Rooster Potatoes 2Kg Pack

Please bring them back.
These are the best potatoes ever. Consistently a very good all round potato unlike others that can vary greatly even the well known ones. They may be more expensive but worth it as they are always edible so no waste. Please Tesco restock them.
The ONLY potato we buy
These are the business! Absolutely the best potato for mashing. Lovely dry texture. Excellent for mince & tatties..
Disappointed.
Very disappointed. Used these potatoes a few years ago and were fine. Bought a bag with my last shop and the majority of them were bad on the inside and could not be used. Check before bagging Albert, waste of money.
BLACK FLESH
BLACK ON PEELING AND CONTINUED TO BE BLACK THROUGHOUT
Pleased to see them back on your shelves.
So pleased you have got Albert Bartlett potatoes again, I used to buy them from you regularly, they are really good potatoes, they can be used for anything, roasted, steamed, mashed, anything at all, I hope you keep them in stock from now on.
oiyl give it five, very good all rounder even bak
oiyl give it five, very good all rounder even baked em in my halogen oven after cooking in my pressure cooker for six mins.great.
Best potato ever. Never a bad one
