By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Large Sandwich Baps 4 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Large Sandwich Baps 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
Each roll contains
  • Energy934kJ 223kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.86g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced large white rolls
  • Roll with us
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • " Whether you call them Barms, Rolls, Baps or something else, you'll agree that they are super soft and delicious."
  • The great big roll
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Barley and Sesame Seeds and on a line which uses Milk and Egg.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see film.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Sliced Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (88.3g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1058kJ934kJ8400kJ
-252kcal223kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.7g3.3g70g
of which saturates 0.7g0.6g20g
Carbohydrate 44.3g39.1g260g
of which sugars 2.9g2.6g90g
Fibre 2.4g2.1g
Protein 9.1g8.0g50g
Salt 0.98g0.86g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here