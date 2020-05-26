Large Sandwich Baps 4 Pack

- Energy934kJ 223kcal11%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.86g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ
Product Description
- 4 Sliced large white rolls
- Roll with us
- " Whether you call them Barms, Rolls, Baps or something else, you'll agree that they are super soft and delicious."
- The great big roll
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Barley and Sesame Seeds and on a line which uses Milk and Egg.
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see film.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
- www.warburtons.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
4 x Sliced Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average roll (88.3g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1058kJ
|934kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|252kcal
|223kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|3.3g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.6g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|39.1g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|2.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.1g
|Protein
|9.1g
|8.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.86g
|6g
