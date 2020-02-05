Tesco Dishwasher Salt 3Kg

Does what it says
Use it in my dishwasher to help soften the water. Good value too
Perfectly OK.
I found it fine to use, did not notice any difference in softness.
works fine
works fine
good value
good quality for price
Good price for weight.
Good value for money for the weight compared to leading brand.
Great for mainting your dishwasher
Great value for money, the dish washer salt really helps the dishwasher. A recommended product.
Will never use again
used this as directed and it ruined several knives, baking tray and scissors. pay more and use Finish.