By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dishwasher Salt 3Kg

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Dishwasher Salt 3Kg
£ 1.70
£0.57/kg

Product Description

  • Dishwasher salt granules
  • Limescale and water mark prevention Softens water and improves machine performance
  • Specially granulated to avoid clogging. Use regularly for maximum effectiveness.
  • Pack size: 3KG

Information

Ingredients

Salt

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of reach of children

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the machine manufacturers instructions. Add to the dishwasher salt reservoir or into the water softener unit salt reservoir. Check salt levels regularly, especially in hard water areas and top up salt as required.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3kg e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says

5 stars

Use it in my dishwasher to help soften the water. Good value too

Perfectly OK.

4 stars

I found it fine to use, did not notice any difference in softness.

works fine

5 stars

works fine

good value

5 stars

good quality for price

Good price for weight.

4 stars

Good value for money for the weight compared to leading brand.

Great for mainting your dishwasher

5 stars

Great value for money, the dish washer salt really helps the dishwasher. A recommended product.

Will never use again

1 stars

used this as directed and it ruined several knives, baking tray and scissors. pay more and use Finish.

Usually bought next

Tesco Dishwash Cleaner Original 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Finish In Wash Dishwasher Cleaner 3 Tablets

£ 3.50
£1.17/each

Offer

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Tesco Dishwasher Freshener Lemon 6Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here