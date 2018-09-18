By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Marrow Each (M)

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Marrow Each (M)
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 57kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Marrow.
  • Tesco British Marrow Carefully selected for their size and delicate flavour
  • Harvested by hand Carefully selected for their size and delicate flavour

Information

Ingredients

Marrow

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Morocco, Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Metro/Express

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer typical 100g serving
Energy57kJ / 14kcal57kJ / 14kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.2g2.2g
Sugars2.1g2.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

No not good at all.Dry,obviously marrows have been

1 stars

No not good at all.Dry,obviously marrows have been affected by the warm weather.

