Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal 16 Pack 360G

Absolute favourite breakfast!
My best friends were raving about this and I finally got it! I now have it every single morning and really love it. Thank you!
Best Ever Cereal
I absolutely love shredded wheat, just with cold milk, nothing else. I could eat them 3 times a day but unfortunately they are not available where I live in Germany. We fill up the car with them when we visit UK
Good if you have diabetes
Love this, because it's 100% whole wheat, I have diabetes2, so I eat this regular, and it's pure, so nothing added, and that's got to be good for you.
Great for a diabetic - have it every day
I have been having this for years and really enjoy it.
Simply the best
In the winter nothing beats having 2 Shredded Wheat with hot milk for breakfast. Actually nothing beats it in the summer too
great name
A suggestion for your suggestion box.Why do you colour print over the packaging inside the box,almost as extra advertising that you only see when about to eat the product.I am sure people will know what is inside box,so save some money and do away with printing that is not needed.
Poor Quality
I’ve noticed that the last two boxes of Shedded Wheat that the actual biscuits have been damaged corners holes and up to a third missing the outer package is fine, have always enjoyed this product but find quality poor.
Super healthy cereal - just 100% wheat
Disappointed to see packaging is promoting box bowls. I was happy to see bite sized now is 100% wheat also. But I think most consumers like me who enjoy a really healthy cereal are also likely to want a healthy environment. Recycling is paramount. Convenience packs for people who can’t find 20 seconds to get a bowl, spoon and milk out are probably not going to be consumers of such a healthy product. We shouldn’t be encouraging such laziness. I would not recommend box bowls to anyone.
Tastes like carboard
I bought this thinking it was the little ones bit shocked when I saw I’d gotten horse food. Thought I’d try it but never again. So disgusting it’s like carboard extremely disappointed
Breakfast
I’ve just finished my supermarket weekly shop and on reflection realised that, over my 80 years or so, I have been regularly and happily starting my days with Nestle Shredded Wheat with some mixed fruits! Long may it continue!