Tesco Small Bite Biscuit Bone Selection 800

£1.75

£2.19/kg

A complementary pet food for dogs.
At Tesco, we love our pets, and love to give them fun and tasty treats to keep them happy and entertained. That's why we've taken care to develop a range of treats in a variety of exciting shapes, sizes, flavours and textures. Made with essential vitamins and minerals and no artificial colours or flavours. Purr fectly and tail waggingly yummy treats.
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cereals(Wholewheat Flour, Wheat Flour), Oils And Fats(Poultry Fat), Meat And Animal Derivatives(Poultry Meal), Minerals(Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, Choline, Iron, Zinc, Nicotinic Acid, Copper, Manganese, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin K3, Iodine, Selenium), Vegetables(Carob Powder), Colourants(Beta-Carotene, Carmine).

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

N/A - dog treats. Servings

Net Contents

800g e

