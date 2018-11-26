By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Urban Fruit Dried Mango Slices 100G

2(1)Write a review
Urban Fruit Dried Mango Slices 100G
£ 2.10
£21.00/kg

Product Description

  • Gently Baked Mango
  • How to Make a Mango Urban
  • 1 Sustainable Farming
  • Grown by a farming collective
  • Only the ripest fruit is picked
  • 100% waste free*
  • 2 100% natural
  • 3 Fruit on the move
  • *at source
  • Gently baked at low temperatures to maintain nutrients and juiciness
  • 1 per 30g - 1 of your 5 a day
  • Great taste 2019
  • Source of vit C
  • No sulphites
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vit C

Information

Ingredients

Mango

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy an urban fruit mango
  • Straight from the pack
  • In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
  • Pre/post workout

Name and address

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @urbanfruituk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*
Energy1277kJ
-305kcal
Fat0.3g
- of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate68g
- of which sugars**57g
Fibre9.0g
Protein2.9g
Salt0g
Vitamin C18mg22%
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**contains naturally occurring sugars--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This product is not a patch on Tesco whole foods d

2 stars

This product is not a patch on Tesco whole foods dried mango slices. They have a sort of bitter aftertaste, and I would not say they were a good substitute for the Tesco ones.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here