Urban Fruit Dried Strawberries 90G

£ 2.10
£23.34/kg

Product Description

  • Gently Baked Strawberries
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No sulphites
  • Gluten free
  • High in fibre
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 90G
Information

Ingredients

Strawberries, Apple Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Enjoy an Urban Fruit Strawberry
  • Straight from the pack
  • In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
  • Pre/post workout
  • How to make a Strawberry Urban
  • 1 Sustainable Farming
  • Grown by a farming collective
  • Only the ripest fruit is picked
  • 100% waste free*
  • 2 100% Fruit
  • No sulphites
  • Gently baked at low temperatures to maintain nutrients & Juiciness
  • 3 Fruit on the Move
  • *At source

Name and address

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1218kJ
-291kcal
Fat 0.2g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 67g
- of which sugars 58g
Fibre 6.1g
Protein 2.0g
Salt 0g

