Simple Kind To Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser 50Ml

Love to finish your skincare routine with happy, softened skin? Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser contains the perfect blend of ingredients to keep your dry skin hydrated for up to 12 hours. Use this gentle lotion from the UK's #1 facial skin care brand* as the perfect base for your make-up or give your dehydrated skin a boost of hydration before bed. Our light moisturiser is a great addition to both your morning and evening beauty regimes. Like all of our products, this lotion contains no artificial perfumes or colours and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, so it's perfect even for sensitive skin. Our Simple Kind to Skin Moisturiser has become an absolute beauty essential – as a light, hydrating moisturiser to complete your fresh-faced skin look or a moisturiser for dry skin to use under your make-up. This beauty staple helps dehydrated skin to feel happy and healthy looking. Our Hydrating Light Moisturiser features a special blend of Simple moisturising goodness, containing Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, niacinamide and amino acids to help moisturise and soften the skin. For best results, just smooth our face moisturiser gently into your face and neck using upwards and outwards movements. Our skin's needs can alter depending on different factors, from changes in the weather to our busy lifestyles and stress levels – that's why listening to your skin and choosing the right moisturiser is one of our favourite beauty tips! Follow our Simple Philosophy and treat your skin kindly with our products, as kindness is at the heart of everything we do. *Nielsen Scan Track (Total Great Britain) data for Facial Beauty Skincare, MAT to 23/04/22

Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser from the UK's #1 facial skin care brand* has a lightweight and fast absorbing formulation that keeps skin hydrated for up to 12 hours Our Kind to Skin moisturising lotion replenishes your skin's building blocks with every use, leaving your face feeling smooth and nourished The skin-loving ingredients in our light facial moisturiser include Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, niacinamide and amino acids to moisturise your skin and keep it pure and fresh Our face moisturiser has a gentle formula that is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested and contains no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin This Simple hydrating moisturiser is certified PETA Cruelty-Free and PETA certified vegan This light face moisturiser comes in a bottle that's made made from 100% recycled plastic

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Dimethicone, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Potassium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bisabolol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Potassium carbonate, Pentylene Glycol, Urea, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Serine, Sorbitol, Sodium Chloride, Allantoin

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

50 ℮