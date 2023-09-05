Tresemme Protect Heat Defence Styling Spray 60Ml

Did you know that heat appliances can reach up to 230°C? The Care & Protect Heat Defence Spray, from the UK's no. 1 heat defence brand**, is designed to help protect against damage from harsh temperatures so you can use your favourite styling tools with confidence. The professional-quality formula contains a heat-activated complex to help protect hair when blow-drying and straightening. This heat protection spray also prevents hair from becoming brittle and dull while reducing breakage by up to 82% with continued use***. Prep your hair with your favourite Tresemme Shampoo and Conditioner. Then, unlock the spray by pushing the button at the side of the pump. Spray evenly through damp hair for soft, shiny results. Use a brush to pull hair straight and blow-dry from roots to ends. For a really smooth finish, use a hairdryer with a concentrator nozzle. Finish your style with your favourite Tresemme hairspray. For all-day style control and a smooth, brushable finish, try the Tresemme Extra Hold Hairspray. Looking for a more lightweight finish? Try our Firm Hold Hairspray or opt for the Flexible Hold Hairspray to achieve a natural finish and bring out your hair's natural shine. At Tresemme, we’ve always believed that style is an important part of who you are, and embracing your personal style helps you achieve whatever it is you set out to do. Tresemme’s expertise in professional-quality hair care and styling products means that everyone can achieve salon results at home and own their personal style. Every choice we make is informed by our brand values and the latest salon trends. Our unique formulas are the result of years of consumer and scientific research, with every ingredient having been carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care and end look. Tresemme’s entire portfolio is globally approved by PETA, so you can own your personal style whilst knowing that we do not test on animals. *vs a non-conditioning shampoo alone **Nielsen, MAT UK, Heat Defence Volume sales data to 21.03.2020 ***combing damage vs non-conditioning shampoo

Offering up to 230°C heat protection*, Tresemme Care & Protect Heat Defence Spray helps protect your hair from damage whilst hair-drying and heat-styling The professional-quality formula of Tresemme's Heat Defence Spray seals in shine and helps prevent hair from becoming brittle and dull This heat protection spray reduces breakage by up to 82% with continued use*** Our hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care For soft, shiny results, spray the heat protectant evenly through damp hair, use a brush to pull hair straight and blow-dry from roots to ends With Tresemme professional hair care products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence

Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

AQUA, GLYCERIN, SODIUM BENZOATE, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, PVP, PARFUM, AMODIMETHICONE, POLYSORBATE 20, CETRIMONIUM CHLORIDE, LACTIC ACID, DISODIUM EDTA, TRIETHANOLAMINE, TRIDECETH-12, CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, DIMETHYL PALMITAMINE, ACETIC ACID, HYDROLYZED KERATIN, SILK AMINO ACIDS, AMYL CINNAMAL, BENZYL ALCOHOL, BENZYL BENZOATE, CITRONELLOL, GERANIOL, HEXYL CINNAMAL, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, LIMONENE, LINALOOL

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

60 ℮