Counter Monkfish Tail

Counter Monkfish Tail
£ 9.20
£20.00/kg
  • Energy282kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 282kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Monkfish tail (Lophius piscatorius), defrosted
  • Roast wrapped in parma ham or make your own aromatic curry using chunks of meaty monkfish. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Monkfish.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Wild caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – West of Scotland the NE Atlantic – Irish Sea the NE Atlantic – West of Ireland the NE Atlantic – English Channel the NE Atlantic – Bristol Channel the NE Atlantic – Celtic Sea Trawls Gillnets and similar nets

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy282kJ / 66kcal282kJ / 66kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.7g15.7g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

