Tesco Wholefood Ready To Eat Prunes 1Kg

Not wonderful as in the past.Lots of stones and tooth-breaking bits of shells.
So moist which is very nice but they stick together and difficult to part, but better than other brands.
Not Plump and Luscious.
Usually love these prunes I snack on them and add to my porridge, this time really disappointing hard dry and shrivelled not Plump and Luscious as they used to be. Really disappointed don’t think I’ll be buying them again. Shame really as I do love Prunes.
Delicious fruit.
Delicious fruit that I eat most mornings on my granola. Watch out for the (very) occasional stone that has got through the pitting process.
Not so soft any more
These used to be consistently soft. Now they are often small, shrivelled and hard, about 20% soft - if you can find them! I know they're 'partially rehydrated' but why the change? Definitely not 'ready to eat' in my book, these are like old fashioned dried prunes. Tesco don't seem to take any notice of reviews but I just wanted to rant!
Soft prunes never
It’s a joke to.call these soft prunes most were so hard had to throw away would sayabout 20% of packet were ok to eat
Nice prunes but increasingly more and more stones
Nice prunes but increasingly more and more stones which equals less fruit, more profit.
This item is not ready to eat. The prunes are not fully pitted and the stones could cause harm if eaten whole.
They're Good For You!
I buy these quite regularly. I ignore the "use in 7 days" injunction - its just a legality.(World's gone mad!) Put them in a good airtight jar (kilner type) and they last for weeks. The whole purpose of prunes being invented (dried plums) was as preservation. Oh and by the way - 'dried up old plums' have always been relatively expensive.
Okay. MUST be used within seven days of opening!
Tastes Okay. Disappointed that such a large quantity once opened must be used within seven days. This should be highlighted at the time of purchase. I will therefore be wasting most of this purchase as I cant use them all in seven days! Found one unpitted in the pack. Would have preferred all to be UNPITTED!