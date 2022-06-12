We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Wholefood Ready To Eat Prunes 1Kg

3.5(15)Write a review
£5.50
£5.50/kg

Per 30g

Energy
280kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.4g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated pitted prunes.
  • Harvested from orchards and dried to bring out their sweetness
  • Pack size: 1000G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Rehydrated Prunes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy932kJ / 221kcal280kJ / 66kcal
Fat0.5g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate46.0g13.8g
Sugars44.6g13.4g
Fibre9.4g2.8g
Protein3.3g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

15 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Not wonderful as in the past.Lots of stones and t

3 stars

Not wonderful as in the past.Lots of stones and tooth-breaking bits of shells.

So moist which is very nice but they stick togethe

3 stars

So moist which is very nice but they stick together and difficult to part, but better than other brands.

Not Plump and Luscious.

2 stars

Usually love these prunes I snack on them and add to my porridge, this time really disappointing hard dry and shrivelled not Plump and Luscious as they used to be. Really disappointed don’t think I’ll be buying them again. Shame really as I do love Prunes.

Delicious fruit.

5 stars

Delicious fruit that I eat most mornings on my granola. Watch out for the (very) occasional stone that has got through the pitting process.

Not so soft any more

2 stars

These used to be consistently soft. Now they are often small, shrivelled and hard, about 20% soft - if you can find them! I know they're 'partially rehydrated' but why the change? Definitely not 'ready to eat' in my book, these are like old fashioned dried prunes. Tesco don't seem to take any notice of reviews but I just wanted to rant!

Soft prunes never

1 stars

It’s a joke to.call these soft prunes most were so hard had to throw away would sayabout 20% of packet were ok to eat

Nice prunes but increasingly more and more stones

4 stars

Nice prunes but increasingly more and more stones which equals less fruit, more profit.

This item is not ready to eat. The prunes are not

3 stars

This item is not ready to eat. The prunes are not fully pitted and the stones could cause harm if eaten whole.

They're Good For You!

4 stars

I buy these quite regularly. I ignore the "use in 7 days" injunction - its just a legality.(World's gone mad!) Put them in a good airtight jar (kilner type) and they last for weeks. The whole purpose of prunes being invented (dried plums) was as preservation. Oh and by the way - 'dried up old plums' have always been relatively expensive.

Okay. MUST be used within seven days of opening!

3 stars

Tastes Okay. Disappointed that such a large quantity once opened must be used within seven days. This should be highlighted at the time of purchase. I will therefore be wasting most of this purchase as I cant use them all in seven days! Found one unpitted in the pack. Would have preferred all to be UNPITTED!

