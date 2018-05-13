By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wahl Homepro Mains Operated Clipper 91458

Write a review
Wahl Homepro Mains Operated Clipper 91458
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • Wahl® hair clipper with 4 attachment combs
  • 11-piece kit includes barber’s comb and scissors
  • Mains-operated for continuous power
  • This 11-piece Wahl HomePro Basic hair clipper set has everything you need to achieve salon-quality haircuts at home. Besides the main item, a single-cut clipper with a high-carbon steel blade and guard, you get 4 attachment combs for varying the length of cuts, a pair of scissors, a barber comb, clipper oil, and a cleaning brush. Full instructions are included.
  • Mains operated hair clipper for continuous power
  • High-carbon steel blade and guard
  • 4 attachment combs for varying the length of cuts

Information

83 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

good value

5 stars

I bought this 2 days ago and used it today 13th may works well and no problems at all and quite unlike my last one thanks.

Basic hair clippers

5 stars

I bout this last week 22/3/18 it very good to use and I am please with it.

You get lots for your money

5 stars

This is a great item for the price , you also get scissors and a comb and a little bottle of oil to keep the teeth of the clipper lubricated. Comes with 3 different clipper heads.

Neat, compact and easy to use

5 stars

I bought this hair clipper kit for my Dad's hair and it's great. It's easy to use, is simple to adapt for different hair lengths and is quite quiet too. It's compact and packs away very easily. It's excellent value for money and is the same quality as much more expensive clippers. Highly recommended!

Great product excellent value for money

5 stars

Great product does a number might not problem and with ease. Excellent price

Great clippers

5 stars

This is a great product. Cuts well and is great value for money. It's a must buy

Ergonomically precise

1 stars

Nice to handle..easy to use both by myself and my oh. Good price too

What amazing value + a really good item

5 stars

I’d previously bought a battery-operated clipper from Tesco a while back - we have a hairdresser who visits and cuts our hair and this was a great boon to that process. However, it was in need of an upgrade and there was no other similar model which wasn’t hugely expensive. Finding this model, priced at only £11, was just what I needed; OK, it isn’t battery-powered, but the cable is of sufficient length that that really isn’t a problem. As well as the clipper itself and the different cutting heads (1-5 + others), there’s a cleaning brush and a pair of hairdresser’s scissors. Unbelievable value and it all works like a dream!

Easy to use

5 stars

We bought these a few weeks ago and are really happy with them

Great simple clippers

5 stars

I brought this as a present for my boyfriend as he needed new hair clippers for trimming his beard and also for cutting our sons hair. They are great for the price. Nice sharp blades and just enough attachments for our needs. Not sure how long they will last but they feel good quality but the attachments feel a little flimsy but that doesn't seem to matter.

