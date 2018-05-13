Wahl Homepro Mains Operated Clipper 91458

good value
I bought this 2 days ago and used it today 13th may works well and no problems at all and quite unlike my last one thanks.
Basic hair clippers
I bout this last week 22/3/18 it very good to use and I am please with it.
You get lots for your money
This is a great item for the price , you also get scissors and a comb and a little bottle of oil to keep the teeth of the clipper lubricated. Comes with 3 different clipper heads.
Neat, compact and easy to use
I bought this hair clipper kit for my Dad's hair and it's great. It's easy to use, is simple to adapt for different hair lengths and is quite quiet too. It's compact and packs away very easily. It's excellent value for money and is the same quality as much more expensive clippers. Highly recommended!
Great product excellent value for money
Great product does a number might not problem and with ease. Excellent price
Great clippers
This is a great product. Cuts well and is great value for money. It's a must buy
Ergonomically precise
Nice to handle..easy to use both by myself and my oh. Good price too
What amazing value + a really good item
I’d previously bought a battery-operated clipper from Tesco a while back - we have a hairdresser who visits and cuts our hair and this was a great boon to that process. However, it was in need of an upgrade and there was no other similar model which wasn’t hugely expensive. Finding this model, priced at only £11, was just what I needed; OK, it isn’t battery-powered, but the cable is of sufficient length that that really isn’t a problem. As well as the clipper itself and the different cutting heads (1-5 + others), there’s a cleaning brush and a pair of hairdresser’s scissors. Unbelievable value and it all works like a dream!
Easy to use
We bought these a few weeks ago and are really happy with them
Great simple clippers
I brought this as a present for my boyfriend as he needed new hair clippers for trimming his beard and also for cutting our sons hair. They are great for the price. Nice sharp blades and just enough attachments for our needs. Not sure how long they will last but they feel good quality but the attachments feel a little flimsy but that doesn't seem to matter.