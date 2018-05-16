By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Goji Berries 100G

image 1 of Tesco Goji Berries 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy391kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1304kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • Dried goji berries.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a sour sweet taste
  HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a sour sweet taste
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Goji Berries, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1304kJ / 309kcal391kJ / 93kcal
Fat3.2g1.0g
Saturates1.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate55.1g16.5g
Sugars52.6g15.8g
Fibre8.8g2.6g
Protein10.5g3.2g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

