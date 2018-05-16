Tesco Goji Berries 100G

- Energy391kJ 93kcal5%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars15.8g18%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1304kJ / 309kcal
Product Description
- Dried goji berries.
- HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a sour sweet taste
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Goji Berries, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
Approx 3 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1304kJ / 309kcal
|391kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|55.1g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|52.6g
|15.8g
|Fibre
|8.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|10.5g
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
