New

Burts Potato Chips With Sea Salt 150G

4(1)Write a review
£1.85
£1.24/100g

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt
  • Lifeboats
  • Learn how to Float to Live with RNLI
  • We are proud to support the RNLI rnli.org
  • Straight talking, no nonsense, great tasting, really crunchy
  • At Burts, we've been making delicious potato chips in Devon since 1999. We are passionate about our snacks and proud to put the names of the potato farmer and the cook, of each bag, on every bag. Hand cooked in small batches, our chips are perfectly golden, with just the right thickness for proper crunch.
  • Made with Care in Devon.
  • Why not try some of our other fantastic flavours:
  • Mature Cheddar & Onion
  • Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
  • Spicy Sweet Chilli and many more...
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Red Tractor - Certified Potato
  • RNLI Name and Logo are Trademarks of RNLI used by Burts Snacks Ltd Under License from RNLI (Sales) Ltd ©RNLI 2022
  • Made with Sea Salt
  • Small Batch
  • Thick Cut Great Crunch
  • Gluten free
  • Never any Artificial Flavours, Colours or Added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Burts Snacks Ltd,
  • Belliver Way,
  • Roborough,
  • Devon,
  • PL6 7BP,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2029kJ/486kcal
Fat28.6g
of which saturates2.8g
Carbohydrate50.8g
of which sugars0.5g
Fibre7.1g
Protein6.3g
Salt0.89g
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

A predictable substitute!

4 stars

This was a substitute, so it's a bit unfair to review it! These were OK though - not much more to say about salted crisps ..i ordered the beef ones 😁

