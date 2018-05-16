New
Burts Mature Ched&Spring Onioncrisps 150G
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Mature Cheddar and Spring Onion Flavour
- At Burts, we've been making delicious potato chips in Devon since 1999. We are passionate about our snacks and proud to put the names of the potato farmer and the cook, of each bag, on every bag. Hand cooked in small batches and generously seasoned, our chips are perfectly golden, with just the right thickness for proper crunch.
- Made with Care in Devon.
- Made with a blend of cheeses that includes cheese from... Quicke's of Devon est. 1540 - Exeter
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Certified Potato
- Made with Cheese from Quicke's of Devon
- Made with Care in Devon Since 1999
- Small Batch, Thick Cut, Great Crunch
- Straight talking no nonsense great tasting really crunchy British potato chips
- Gluten Free
- Never any Artificial Flavours, Colours or Added Msg
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Yeast Powder, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Parsley, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Spring Onion Powder, Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- BURTS Snacks Ltd,
- Belliver Way,
- Roborough,
- Devon,
- PL6 7BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2083kJ/499kcal
|Fat
|27.2g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.8g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
