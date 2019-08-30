J. West Sardines Spicy Tomato Sauce 120G

Product Description
- Sardines in Spicy Tomato Sauce
- 100% Traceable
- Track your can
- Rich in omega 3 - This can contains 2.2g of Omega 3
- John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857.
- Pack size: 84g
Information
Ingredients
Sardines (71%), Water, Concentrated Tomato Paste (7%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices (contains Mustard)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Mustard
Storage
Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can
Produce of
Produced in Portugal
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per can (120g)
|Energy
|710 kJ/170 kcal
|852 kJ/204 kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|12.0g
|(of which saturates)
|(2.5g)
|(3.0g)
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|(3.2g)
|(3.8g)
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|3.6g
|(of which sugars)
|(2.4g)
|(2.9g)
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|17.0g
|20.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
