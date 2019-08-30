By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J. West Sardines Spicy Tomato Sauce 120G

J. West Sardines Spicy Tomato Sauce 120G
£ 1.00
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Sardines in Spicy Tomato Sauce
  • 100% Traceable
  • Track your can
  • john-west.co.uk
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • Rich in omega 3 - This can contains 2.2g of Omega 3
  • John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857.
  • Rich in omega 3
  • Pack size: 84g
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sardines (71%), Water, Concentrated Tomato Paste (7%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices (contains Mustard)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can (120g)
Energy 710 kJ/170 kcal852 kJ/204 kcal
Fat 10.0g12.0g
(of which saturates)(2.5g)(3.0g)
(of which polyunsaturates) (3.2g)(3.8g)
Carbohydrate 3.0g3.6g
(of which sugars)(2.4g)(2.9g)
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 17.0g20.4g
Salt 1.0g1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

