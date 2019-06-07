Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G

I really love these. Tasty with some good fibre.
I really loved these. I can only eat shredded wheat with raisins or fruit filling
Excellent best ready made breakfast cereal on the market . So very tasty can’t praise them enough.
Good food but tasteless
I eat this daily as part of a mixed cereal breakfast, along with Clusters and Bran Flakes. The wheats cereal is nice and crunchy and complements the others but I can detect no flavour of blueberry. I tried the Red Cherry wheats which are similarly tasteless.