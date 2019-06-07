By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Blueberry Wheats Cereal 500G
£ 1.80
£0.36/100g
Per 45g
  • Energy633kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1407kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded wholegrain wheat biscuits with blueberry filling.
  • BURSTS OF FRUIT 100% British wholegrain wheat, packed with blueberry filling We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • BURSTS OF FRUIT 100% British wholegrain wheat, packed with blueberry filling We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat, Blueberry Filling (34%) [Reconstituted Blueberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Malic Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1407kJ / 333kcal633kJ / 150kcal
Fat1.4g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate70.8g31.8g
Sugars17.0g7.6g
Fibre8.2g3.7g
Protein7.9g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 11 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I really love these. Tasty with some good fibre.

5 stars

I really love these. Tasty with some good fibre.

I really loved these. I can only eat shredded whea

5 stars

I really loved these. I can only eat shredded wheat with raisins or fruit filling

Excellent best ready made breakfast cereal on the

5 stars

Excellent best ready made breakfast cereal on the market . So very tasty can’t praise them enough.

Good food but tasteless

2 stars

I eat this daily as part of a mixed cereal breakfast, along with Clusters and Bran Flakes. The wheats cereal is nice and crunchy and complements the others but I can detect no flavour of blueberry. I tried the Red Cherry wheats which are similarly tasteless.

Usually bought next

Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Tesco Raisin Wheats Cereal 500G

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

£ 0.94
£0.13/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here