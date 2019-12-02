By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chicken Prawn & Chorizo Paella 475G

2.5(25)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Prawn & Chorizo Paella 475G
£ 3.50
£7.37/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2152kJ 510kcal
    26%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice with chicken breast pieces, king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) and chorizo in a tomato and smoked paprika sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Paprika marinated chicken pieces, king prawns and smoky chorizo with a savoury tomato and red pepper rice. We've combined paprika marinated chicken, smoky chorizo, rice, red peppers, onion, garlic and spices for an authentic flavour.
  • Paprika marinated chicken pieces, king prawns and smoky chorizo with a savoury tomato and red pepper rice. We've combined paprika marinated chicken, smoky chorizo, rice, red peppers, onion, garlic and spices for an authentic flavour.
  • Pack size: 475g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Onion, Tomato Passata, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Black Pepper, Saffron], Chicken Breast (10%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Passata, King Prawn (Crustacean) (5%), Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato, Peas, Chorizo (2%) [Pork, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Malt Vinegar, Sage, Canola Oil, Paprika Extract, Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Distilled Malt Vinegar, Rosemary, Cracked Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K. and pork from the U.K. and the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

475g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (475g)
Energy453kJ / 107kcal2152kJ / 510kcal
Fat2.4g11.3g
Saturates0.5g2.2g
Carbohydrate15.4g73.2g
Sugars1.9g9.2g
Fibre1.3g6.1g
Protein5.5g25.9g
Salt0.5g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

25 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing...

2 stars

I rarely buy ready meals but needed something quick for the end of a busy day and expected to really like this. I make paella regularly and found this to be very bland! I wonder if the person that created this has ever eaten paella?

Will make my own next time

1 stars

Only contained 3 prawns, 3 pieces of chicken and 2 bits of chorizo. The rest was risotto rice. Very disappointed as supposed to be a "Finest" meal.

Don't bother wasting your money

2 stars

2 tiny prawns, 1 small piece of chicken and 4 slices of chorizo. To be honest, I expect more from a 'Finest' range meal. If I'd paid full price, I'd have been *really* annoyed! (got it reduced at the end of the day). Looks nice, smells nice, but unfortunately, it's so spicy you can't taste anything else. I've only eaten a third of it, and I feel sick now. I'm also still sweating from the amount of spice in it.

Unfortunately not really great

3 stars

Finest? I wouldn't say it's worthy of being in the finest range unfortunately there isn't much in it 2 bits of chicken, 3 slices of chorizo and 2 prawns. For the price I would of expected a bit more meat and prawns I also found it to bit a little bit too spicy, could be more flavoured also would of liked more peppers. I think I'll just make my own next time. I know saffron can be pricey but couldn't really taste it. I hope you will consider improving this meal. I usually just cook from scratch so I guess this won't be as good anyway but that's no excuse really.

tasty and filling

5 stars

tasty and filling

Waste of money - horrible, gooey and tasteless

1 stars

Just 1 very chewy prawn, 1 piece of chorizo, 4 pieces of chicken. The rice was sticky and gooey and very unpleasant. Although it smelt lovely the taste of the rice was very bland. Never again. A total waste of money as most of it went in the bin.

Horrible tasteless sludge, wouldn't feed it to my

1 stars

Horrible tasteless sludge, wouldn't feed it to my dog.

Bland and flavourless. The prawns are nice but ver

2 stars

Bland and flavourless. The prawns are nice but very little of them or chicken. Mushy rice also.

Terrible

2 stars

Possibly the worst Paella option around, sadly. I use to buy it in another package that I cannot find anymore now so I decided to give this one a go. Rice is terribly overcooked, lot of spicy tomato sauce ( that should not be there), 2 small cubes of chicken and 1, yes, 1 prawn, 2 thin slice of chorizo. Taste not nice at all, not even barely close to not the Spanish one but even the previous version. Come on Tesco, you can do better than this! Disappointed!

one of the worst in the range. Didn't even finish

2 stars

one of the worst in the range. Didn't even finish it

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Steak Ragu 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here