Tesco Finest Chicken Prawn & Chorizo Paella 475G

Disappointing...
I rarely buy ready meals but needed something quick for the end of a busy day and expected to really like this. I make paella regularly and found this to be very bland! I wonder if the person that created this has ever eaten paella?
Will make my own next time
Only contained 3 prawns, 3 pieces of chicken and 2 bits of chorizo. The rest was risotto rice. Very disappointed as supposed to be a "Finest" meal.
Don't bother wasting your money
2 tiny prawns, 1 small piece of chicken and 4 slices of chorizo. To be honest, I expect more from a 'Finest' range meal. If I'd paid full price, I'd have been *really* annoyed! (got it reduced at the end of the day). Looks nice, smells nice, but unfortunately, it's so spicy you can't taste anything else. I've only eaten a third of it, and I feel sick now. I'm also still sweating from the amount of spice in it.
Unfortunately not really great
Finest? I wouldn't say it's worthy of being in the finest range unfortunately there isn't much in it 2 bits of chicken, 3 slices of chorizo and 2 prawns. For the price I would of expected a bit more meat and prawns I also found it to bit a little bit too spicy, could be more flavoured also would of liked more peppers. I think I'll just make my own next time. I know saffron can be pricey but couldn't really taste it. I hope you will consider improving this meal. I usually just cook from scratch so I guess this won't be as good anyway but that's no excuse really.
tasty and filling
Waste of money - horrible, gooey and tasteless
Just 1 very chewy prawn, 1 piece of chorizo, 4 pieces of chicken. The rice was sticky and gooey and very unpleasant. Although it smelt lovely the taste of the rice was very bland. Never again. A total waste of money as most of it went in the bin.
Horrible tasteless sludge, wouldn't feed it to my dog.
Bland and flavourless. The prawns are nice but very little of them or chicken. Mushy rice also.
Terrible
Possibly the worst Paella option around, sadly. I use to buy it in another package that I cannot find anymore now so I decided to give this one a go. Rice is terribly overcooked, lot of spicy tomato sauce ( that should not be there), 2 small cubes of chicken and 1, yes, 1 prawn, 2 thin slice of chorizo. Taste not nice at all, not even barely close to not the Spanish one but even the previous version. Come on Tesco, you can do better than this! Disappointed!
one of the worst in the range. Didn't even finish it