Search with a list of items 

Flora Pro-Activ Milk 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Flora Pro-Activ Milk 1L
£ 1.40
£1.40/litre
Per Portion (250ml)
  • Energy390kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.25g
    <1%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 156kJ/37kcal

Product Description

  • Skimmed Cows' Milk with Added Plant Sterols, High Temperature Pasteurised.
  • Heart UK The Cholesterol Charity Approved
  • Charity Reg No 1003904
  • To learn more about heart health and how to lower your cholesterol and nutritional labelling, call the Flora ProActiv Careline.
  • Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm Freephone 0800 389 8193 (UK) Callsave 1850 409 172 (IE) or visit our website www.floraproactiv.co.uk or www.floraproactiv.ie
  • Unilever UK, Flora ProActiv Freepost ADM 3940, London, SW1A 1YR Unilever Ireland, 20 Riverwalk, Citywest, Dublin 24
  • ProActiv® and your diet
  • Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk.
  • With the natural power of added plant sterols that help filter cholesterol from the body†
  • †A daily consumption of 1.5-2.4g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.
  • The amount of plant sterols in 3 servings is 1.62g. A250ml serving of Flora ProActiv Skimmed milk contains 0.54g More than 3g a day is not recommended.
  • Clinically proven*
  • *Clinically proven by over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Proven to lower cholesterol
  • With added plant sterols
  • Low in fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (99.6%), Plant Sterol Esters (0.4%)#, #Equivalent to Plant Sterols (0.2%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in refrigerator.Use within 3 days of opening. Not suitable for cooking. Use by: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.
  • Unscrew cap and pull out tamper seal to open

Number of uses

1L carton contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under 5 years. The product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol levels.
  • Do not use if seal is broken.

Name and address

  • Crediton Dairy Ltd,
  • Church Lane,
  • Crediton,
  • EX17 2AH.

Return to

  • Crediton Dairy Ltd,
  • Church Lane,
  • Crediton,
  • EX17 2AH.

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml portion%* per 250ml
Energy 156kJ/37kcal390kJ/92kcal5%
Fat10.2g0.6g<1%
of which saturates <0.1g<0.25g<1%
mono-unsaturates <0.1g<0.25g
polyunsaturates <0.1g<0.25g
Carbohydrates5.2g13.5g5%
of which sugars 5.2g13.5g15%
Protein 3.4g8.5g17%
Salt 0.11g0.27g5%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
1L carton contains 4 portions---
1 excluding plant sterols which do not contribute to the energy value---

Safety information

Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under 5 years. The product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol levels. Do not use if seal is broken.

