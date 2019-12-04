Flora Pro-Activ Milk 1L

- Energy390kJ 92kcal5%
Product Description
- Skimmed Cows' Milk with Added Plant Sterols, High Temperature Pasteurised.
- Heart UK The Cholesterol Charity Approved
- Charity Reg No 1003904
- To learn more about heart health and how to lower your cholesterol and nutritional labelling, call the Flora ProActiv Careline.
- Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm Freephone 0800 389 8193 (UK) Callsave 1850 409 172 (IE) or visit our website www.floraproactiv.co.uk or www.floraproactiv.ie
- Unilever UK, Flora ProActiv Freepost ADM 3940, London, SW1A 1YR Unilever Ireland, 20 Riverwalk, Citywest, Dublin 24
- ProActiv® and your diet
- Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk.
- With the natural power of added plant sterols that help filter cholesterol from the body†
- †A daily consumption of 1.5-2.4g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.
- The amount of plant sterols in 3 servings is 1.62g. A250ml serving of Flora ProActiv Skimmed milk contains 0.54g More than 3g a day is not recommended.
- Clinically proven*
- *Clinically proven by over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
- Proven to lower cholesterol
- With added plant sterols
- Low in fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1l
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (99.6%), Plant Sterol Esters (0.4%)#, #Equivalent to Plant Sterols (0.2%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in refrigerator.Use within 3 days of opening. Not suitable for cooking. Use by: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use.
- Unscrew cap and pull out tamper seal to open
Number of uses
1L carton contains 4 portions
Warnings
- Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under 5 years. The product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol levels.
- Do not use if seal is broken.
Name and address
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml portion
|%* per 250ml
|Energy
|156kJ/37kcal
|390kJ/92kcal
|5%
|Fat1
|0.2g
|0.6g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.25g
|<1%
|mono-unsaturates
|<0.1g
|<0.25g
|polyunsaturates
|<0.1g
|<0.25g
|Carbohydrates
|5.2g
|13.5g
|5%
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|13.5g
|15%
|Protein
|3.4g
|8.5g
|17%
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.27g
|5%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under 5 years. The product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol levels. Do not use if seal is broken.
