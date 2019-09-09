By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Almondy Daim Chocolate Cake 400G

5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate cake with Daim [milk chocolate coated almond caramel pieces 12,5
  • Daim Chocolate cake with crunchy caramel combines naturally tasty almond bases with a golden cream and crunchy almond caramel, all deliciously covered in smooth milk chocolate.
  • Quick frozen
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher - dairy
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 0.4kg

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Egg White, Cream, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Egg Yolk, Buttermilk Powder, Almonds (4, 5%), Sunflower Kernels, Cocoa Butter, Apricot Kernels, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

+6°C 7 days-6°C * 30days -18°C **** Until best before date Do not refreeze once thawed At - 18°, best before

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Tip: To facilitate serving, loosen the paper tray and cut the cake into the desired number of portions while still frozen.
  • When cutting, use sharp knife dipped in hot water.
  • Defrosting: At room temperature, wrapping removed: slice 20 mins, whole cake 30 min.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 8, Serving Size: 50 g (1 slice)

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Almondy Ltd.,
  • St James House,
  • 13 Kensington Square,
  • London,
  • W8 5HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you have any comments about our cake, please visit www.almondy.com or write to us at:
  • Almondy Ltd.,
  • St James House,
  • 13 Kensington Square,
  • London,
  • W8 5HD,
  • UK.
  • When writing, please quote the code and the date from the Best Before box.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving
Energy 1776 kJ / 424 kcal888 kJ / 212 kcal
Fat 22 g11 g
- of which saturates 9,0 g4,5 g
Carbohydrates44 g22 g
- of which sugars 36 g18 g
Protein 10 g5,2 g
Salt 0,35 g0,18 g
- sodium 140 mg70 mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious and addictive.

5 stars

Delicious and addictive.

Great

5 stars

Best dessert ever.

That this product has risen in price from £2 - £3

5 stars

That this product has risen in price from £2 - £3 pounds in ten seconds max. What's that all about Tesco ? About to add 5 to my basket for my grand daughters birthday party , at the lower price , fantastic but the 33 percent increase , before my very eyes , is at the very least alarming and disappointing , it is Tuesday at 14 .07 . Day after Easter Monday .. Do not understand , can you explain.

