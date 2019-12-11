By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Spaghetti Hoops Snap Pots 4X190g

£ 2.50
£3.29/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Yummy pasta with a juicy tomato sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
  • Microwaveable - 1 min.
  • Absolutely no preservatives.
  • Low sugar.
  • Naturally low in fat.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Servings per pot - 1.
  • SLEEVE - CARD - widely recycled.
  • POT - PLASTIC - check local recycling.
  • FILM - PLASTIC - not currently recycled.
  • Made in England.
  • Pack size: 760g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (49%), Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Citric Acid, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colour - Paprika Extract, Garlic Salt, Herb Extract, Spice Extract, Allergens: see ingredients, May contain Egg

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs
  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • CONTACT US.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the pot.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

4 x 760g ℮ 190g Pots

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer pot
Energy 261kJ496kJ
-62kcal118kcal
Fat 0.2 g0.4 g
- of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 12.9 g24.5 g
- of which sugars 4.2 g8.0 g
Fibre 0.5 g1.0 g
Protein 1.8 g3.4 g
Salt 0.4 g0.7 g

