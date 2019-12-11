Heinz Spaghetti Hoops Snap Pots 4X190g
Product Description
- Yummy pasta with a juicy tomato sauce.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
- Microwaveable - 1 min.
- Absolutely no preservatives.
- Low sugar.
- Naturally low in fat.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
- 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Servings per pot - 1.
- SLEEVE - CARD - widely recycled.
- POT - PLASTIC - check local recycling.
- FILM - PLASTIC - not currently recycled.
- Made in England.
- Pack size: 760g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (49%), Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Citric Acid, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colour - Paprika Extract, Garlic Salt, Herb Extract, Spice Extract, Allergens: see ingredients, May contain Egg
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- CONTACT US.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the pot.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Net Contents
4 x 760g ℮ 190g Pots
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per pot
|Energy
|261kJ
|496kJ
|-
|62kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|12.9 g
|24.5 g
|- of which sugars
|4.2 g
|8.0 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|1.8 g
|3.4 g
|Salt
|0.4 g
|0.7 g
