Harpic Power Plus Toilet Cleaner Tablets Pack 8

Does the trick
Really really like this product, takes the hard work out of scrubbing any stains in your toilet by soaking them out. Threw one in for an overnight soak and had a gleaming white clean toilet bowl in the morning- fab. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple solution
Being disabled I need easy options for cleaning. I really hate the products you hang on the edge of the toilet so these are a great alternative. It made me feel safe that my toilet was getting a good clean without having to use bulky bottles of cleaner. I also like that it's more recycable than a bottle. I also like that the smell is not to overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fast acting
These are best used last thing at night, as the toilet isn't meant to be flushed for some time. These were amazing as they fizzled on impact with the toilet bowl. They dissolved quickly, turning the toilet water blue. They didn't smell of any thing which was supraising as I thought they may have a smell of bleach. The good thing the toilet was lovely and clean the following morning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works well
I have never used tablet toilet cleaners before so wasn’t sure what to expect. There are 8 tablets in the packet. As my toilet had scale that I have had trouble getting rid of, I was keen to try these out. They are easy to use, by putting them in to the toilet and then ideally leaving for 6 hours. I did this at night. After flushing I checked the scale and it has definitely improved, it’s not completely gone but it’s not anywhere near as bad as it was. I would highly recommend them, they are really good and would definitely get again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to Use
I have used these harpic toilet tablets, They are very easy to use, just drop into the toilet leaving it for a few minutes before flashing. The toilet looked much cleaner and had a nice fresh scent too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy cleaning
These are great toilet cleaning tabs, they come individually wrapped. You just chuck 1 in the toilet bowl before going to bed and whilst your sleeping it will work its magic. For really stubborn timescale build up you may have to use one for a few nights in a row. But in general once a month is good to keep the toilet sparkling clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hassle free cleaning
I have always found removing limescale from toilet bowls to be a lot of hassle so when I found these I was hopeful that they would do the job. I wasn't disappointed! Popped one into the bowl overnight and it really made a difference. It made it possible to remove the rough limescale I want able to shift by hand, so now I have a sparkling toilet bowl! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Powerplus toilet cleaner tablets
I bought these as my toilet bowl gas been getting rather stained lately. Dropped one into my toilet left it for a couple of hours then brushed round with my toilet brush and flushed. Toilet was sparkling, no staining either also smelt clean and fresh. These tablets are fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No fuss toilet cleaning
With 3 toilets these tablets are a blessing. So easy to use just unwrap put in toilet and leave for between 20 mins and 6 hours. They leave the toilet smelling fresh and clean. Perfect for when unexpected guests show up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good product!
I love these Harpic Power plus tablets! They are exactly what I needed. Ideal for a deep clean of your toilet and removes all the built up limescale and the grime that you can’t see! I like how they are individually wrapped and you just take one out of the box, rip open the wrapper and place it straight into the toilet and leave it to do it’s job! No scrubbing is needed at all, just let it do it’s thing and after half an hour you can flush it away and the toilet is nice and sparkling clean! It’s cleans out the u-bend nicely and under the waterline especially all those hard to reach places where the brush can’t get too. Great product and I’ll be using it more often! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]